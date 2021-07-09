Things To Do In Southwest Louisiana This Weekend July 9th-11th

The weekend is here thank goodness and are you looking for something to do? Well we got a list of just some of the things that is going on in Southwest Louisiana.

Whether you want to get together with the family or go out on a night on the town, there are several events going on in the area this weekend.

Tonight at the Prien Lake Park in Lake Charles (Weather Permitting) is Movies Under The Stars. the show will start around 6:30pm.

K-Bon's restaurant has Tyler Joseph tonight from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and Reed Planchard Saturday night from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Brad Brinkley will be live at Los Ponchos in Sulphur Friday 7:00pm to 10pm and Pine Tree Lodge Saturday 7:00pm to 11:00pm.

Casey Peveto and his band will be live at Wayne's Bar in South Sulphur Saturday night starting around 8:30pm.

Aaron Istre And Under The Influence live at Mary's Lounge on East Broad Street In Lake Charles for Sunday Funday beginning at 5:00pm.

Enjoy your weekend no matter what ya got planned.