Things You May Not Know About Joe Burrow

Louisiana football fans are over the moon as our transplanted son Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl. It brings back memories of when Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a perfect season and a National College Football Championship.

The Bengals and Joe Burrow will take on the LA Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, February 13th at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angles.

Everyone knows and roots for Joe Burrow here in Lousiana and hopes the Bengals take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13th.

We found some facts about Joe Burrow you may not know about the star quarterback. Here are some cool facts about Joe Burrow:

His father Jim Burrow also played in the NFL. His dad played in the NFL and Canadian Football leagues. Jim Burrow played for the Green Bay Packers in 1976 before moving to the Canadian football league where he played for the Montreal Alouettes from 1977 to 1980, then with the Calgary Stampeders in 1980, and the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1981.

In High School, Joe Burrow played at Athens High School where he threw for 11,416 yards with 157 passing touchdowns and Joe Burrow also rushed for 2,067 yards with 27 rushing touchdowns. No wonder he was highly recruited.

Joe Burrow's first college team was not LSU. He actually went to Ohio State first before transferring to LSU in 2018.

Joe Burrows nickname is Joey Franchise

Joe Burrow is a huge fan of Kid Cudi, often listening to his music prior to every Bengals game.

When Joe Burrow signed his rookie contract with the Bengals, he said that he planned to save all of his contract money and live on the income he earns from any endorsements he does.

Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon are the only two players who played at LSU to win the Heisman Trophy

He IS not Macaulay Culkin's brother

We hope we helped you to get to know Joe Burrow a little bit more. We will be rooting for you Joey B in the Super Bowl. Geaux Bengals.