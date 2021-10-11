UPDATE: Third Person Arrested in Burned Body Case, Charged with Murder

UPDATE: Monday, October 11, 2021, 9:30 a.m.

A third person is in custody and facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man whose charred remains were found in a burn pile in southwestern Lafayette Parish.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, Mitchell Lemaire was arrested Monday morning. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a first-degree murder charge. No bond has been set on the murder charge.

According to the Lafayette sheriff's jail roster, Lemaire was also arrested on three bench warrants and two counts of theft.

Lemaire is accused of killing Cecil Gray, 48. Gray's body was found in a burn pile on Burbank Road on September 30. Ponseti did not provide any information about the lemaire's alleged acts, including a motive or a suspected method. Ponseti said the case remains under investigation.

Two others, Randall Figard and Sarah Johnson, are also facing charges in connection with Gray's death. They are facing unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice charges.

---------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: October 3, 2021, 8:06 p.m.

Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies say they've arrested two people in connection with the burnt remains found on a property in western Lafayette Parish last week.

As we previously reported, those remains were found in a burn pile on Burbank Road last Thursday. That location is just off Golden Grain Road and about a mile-and-a-half from the Lafayette/Acadia Parish Line.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, the victim has been identified as Cecil Gray, 48. The cause of Gray's death remains under investigation.

Ponseti says two people are now in custody in connection with the case.

Randall Figard and Sarah Johnson are both in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Both are facing unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice charges. Johnson is also facing a litany of other charges, including theft, drugs, and monetary instrument abuse charges. Johnson was also wanted on multiple warrants.

Figard's bond is set at $50,000. Johnson is being held without bond because of her outstanding warrants.

Figard and Johnson could face additional charges pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

Delicious 'Pick Your Own' Choices in Louisiana

25 Rainbows From Around Acadiana

Tumbleweaves of Acadiana

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?