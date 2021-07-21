Tired of Crime? Want to Stop Some Bad Guys? Help Identify Them

Even though it may not affect you directly, crime is happening all the time in our area, and the only way to stop it is to help the police.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

If you're not the victim of crime, then you assume that it doesn't affect you. When a crime happens, police investigate the crime, the owners of the property have to replace it, insurance companies may be impacted, we are paying salaries for investigators, these are only a few of the examples of how crime affects each one of us.

Even scarier? People who try to break in to steal from a gun shop, and that is the situation with a case out of Acadia Parish when someone tried to break into Bullets and Bows in Rayne. The last thing we need in Acadiana is someone breaking into a business to steal guns that will end up on the streets where inevitably more crimes will be committed with these weapons.

Rayne Police say two suspects can be seen on surveillance cameras doing all they can to get into this business. This wasn't just one attempt either. One of the people came to the business on Sunday, June 27, trying to break in, then that person and a buddy came back on the night of Monday, June 28 to try again. Both of these would-be burglars are described by police as probably in their late teens, maybe they could be in their early twenties. It's harder to tell how old they are as both of them had hoodies on in addition to something covering part of their faces.

Make sure you look at all of these pictures, if you recognize either one or both of these people, call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS(8477). You can also give information about these two by using the P3 app on any mobile device.

If you give information to detectives that ends up leading to an arrest, then you can make some money. Reward money up to $1,000 could be yours if you supply the right information.

Bullets & Bows is located at 110 West Louisiana Avenue in Rayne.

