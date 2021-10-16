Top Halloween Costumes for 2021 According to Google
Halloween is a big deal every year, especially when it comes to picking out what you are going to be that night.
Personally, I have never been into Halloween very much, even as a child I wasn’t really excited for October 31 but before you make a face, I get the obsession with it, I do!
Luckily for me my children always seem to want to be a Superhero for Halloween so I don’t have to put too much thought into their costumes. However, I did want to see what costumes were popular this year. So I did what I always do and went to Google to search for the most popular Halloween costumes of 2021.
While there will always be people, mainly me, who search for a witch costume, candy bar costume, or inflatable dinosaur costume, 2021 has given us some great Halloween costume ideas.
Trending Halloween costumes:
Squid Game
Gorilla
Britney Spears
Carnage
Venom
Trending Halloween baby costumes:
Squid Game
Little Red Riding Hood
Spider
Peter Pan
Addams Family
Trending Halloween dog costumes:
Squid Game
Race car
Vampire
Donkey
Lobster
While I was playing around on Google’s interactive Halloween site, which is pretty cool if I may say so myself, I noticed that the most searched Halloween costume in Lafayette was a Dragon and the most searched Halloween cocktail in Louisiana is a Vampire Kiss.
