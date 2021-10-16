Top Halloween Costumes for 2021 According to Google

Halloween is a big deal every year, especially when it comes to picking out what you are going to be that night.

Personally, I have never been into Halloween very much, even as a child I wasn’t really excited for October 31 but before you make a face, I get the obsession with it, I do!

Luckily for me my children always seem to want to be a Superhero for Halloween so I don’t have to put too much thought into their costumes. However, I did want to see what costumes were popular this year. So I did what I always do and went to Google to search for the most popular Halloween costumes of 2021.

While there will always be people, mainly me, who search for a witch costume, candy bar costume, or inflatable dinosaur costume, 2021 has given us some great Halloween costume ideas.

Netflix Via YouTube

Trending Halloween costumes:

Squid Game

Gorilla

Britney Spears

Carnage

Venom

Mike Windle, Getty Images

Trending Halloween baby costumes:

Squid Game

Little Red Riding Hood

Spider

Peter Pan

Addams Family

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trending Halloween dog costumes:

Squid Game

Race car

Vampire

Donkey

Lobster

While I was playing around on Google’s interactive Halloween site, which is pretty cool if I may say so myself, I noticed that the most searched Halloween costume in Lafayette was a Dragon and the most searched Halloween cocktail in Louisiana is a Vampire Kiss.

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s