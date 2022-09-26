Tractor-Trailer Falls Off of Louisiana Pontoon Bridge [PHOTOS]

This isn't good.

A tractor-trailer rig crashed off the side of the pontoon bridge in Estherwood early Monday morning, thus closing it to traffic.

Photos of the crash surfaced not long after on social media and as you can see here, the truck fell off the bridge and into the water.

Those who use the bridge for their commute were advised to seek an alternate route as it will take time to begin the recovery process.

While details are limited, we'll continue to follow this developing story.

Here are a few more photos from the crash site.

Keith Kuffler Keith Kuffler loading...

Keith Kuffler Keith Kuffler loading...