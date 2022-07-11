Traffic Alert: Speed Limits Lowered in Youngsville

No one wants to be pulled over for speeding, especially when the area in which you are pulled over is on your regular route.

Why are we concerned about people speeding? It's because I am trying to treat others as I like to be treated: with a warning.

The kind of warning that might prevent you from being ticketed.

As best as I can remember, the speed limits on the streets of Youngsville haven't changed since the beautification of the downtown area.

The area of Lafayette Street between the traffic circle and Church Street was narrowed and trees were planted to spruce up the place. As a result of the narrowing of the road, larger vehicles are now forbidden from traversing that section of road (except for certain delivery vehicles) and the speed limit was lowered to 20 miles per hour.

Last week, another speed limit change was implemented in Youngsville.

If you travel on Highway 92 between the Youngsville Highway/Young Street traffic circle and the Highway 92/Verot School Road roundabout, you'll now need to keep an eye on your speed.

The speed limit has been lowered from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

I drove that stretch yesterday as I returned from a fishing trip. I was coming from the Maurice area on Highway 92 and, after I maneuvered through the roundabout at Verot School road, I set my cruise control to 35.

By the time I got to Route 92, there were at least a dozen vehicles lined up behind me and, judging by the way they were easing over into the left lane to get a view of what was holding up traffic, I am assuming they weren't paying attention to the new speed limit signs.

Traffic was being held up by the idiot in front following the law. So sorry, y'all, but I can't afford a speeding ticket!

I spoke with Youngsville Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux about the new speed limit and I asked him why the change came about.

Chief Boudreaux told me that, with the increase in businesses and population throughout the area, people would be safer if the speed limit was lower.

In the interest of public safety, it was vetted by a traffic engineer and highly recommended to reduce the speed throughout that area. - Chief Rickey Boudreaux, Youngsville Police

Chief Boudreaux told me that a traffic engineer surveyed the area and made the recommendation to lower the limit in the interest of public safety.

The engineer found that traffic on Highway 92 traveling at 45 miles per hour was just too fast of a speed, safety-wise, for people trying to enter or leave businesses, the post office, city hall, and residential areas.

Chief Boudreaux also pointed out that many people do not abide by the limit set by the signs and that they feel that they can get away with going a few miles an hour over the speed limit.

I must admit that when I left the house (at 4:30am yesterday) to go fishing, I drove 45 the whole way from my house to the Verot School Road roundabout, not noticing the new speed limit signs.

I asked Chief Boudreaux how his department was enforcing the new speed limit, and he said that his officers are giving motorists a grace period, considering that old habits are hard to break.

In a few days, though, that grace period will be over and the Youngsville Police Department will begin to issue citations.

I have found a nearly foolproof way to avoid speeding tickets: make the number on your dashboard match the number on the sign.

Nearly foolproof!

Happy motoring and stay safe (and slow!) driving through Youngsville!

