Woman Sought After Truck Crashes Into Abbeville Home (UPDATED)
Updated Story (Monday, June 14): Abbeville Police are looking for Nicole Frederick Rice of Abbeville after investigators identified her as a suspect in the alleged hit and run in the 200 block of S. Lyman Street.
Rice faces the following charges:
- Felony Theft
- Unauthorized Use of A Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Operation
- Felony Hit and Run
You are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department if you know where Nicole Rice may be.
________________________________________________
Original Story (Thursday, June 10): Officials at the Abbeville Police Department are asking people to help them identify the owner of a truck that they say crashed into a home in Abbeville today.
Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet says that after hitting the house, the driver of the truck backed up the vehicle and too off.
All of this happened today on Lyman Street. Touchet says this truck will have major damage to the front of vehicle.
If you recognize this truck, you are asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. You can also call their "TIPS' line at 337-892-6777. You don't have to give them any information about yourself. You can also give them information via their website at abbevillepd.com and clicking on the "Submit a Tip" link.
