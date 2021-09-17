What a scary scene from New Orleans.

A truck slammed into a building in the CBD Thursday afternoon and it immediately caught fire while traffic zoomed past the crash.

WWL-TV reports that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before flames spread too far into the building.

Twitter via WWL-TV

The driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash before authorities got there and we now know that truck involved in the crash was stolen.

No one was injured in the fiery crash.

Some of the comments under the video of the truck on fire were priceless and even a bit entertaining.