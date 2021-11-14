Two Dead in New Iberia Crash

One of the deadliest years for Acadiana drivers in recent history has seen yet another fatal crash.

Two New Iberia residents are dead after head-on crash just outside city limits.

That crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m on the Jefferson Island Road near Mayo Street.

According to troopers, Preston Barnes's car crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Krystian Gachassin head-on. Barnes, Gachassin, and their passengers were all taken to the hospital. Barnes and Gachassin later died from their injuries. Barnes's two passengers and Gachassin's lone passenger remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers say Barnes and his passengers were not wearing seat belts when the crash happened. Gachassin and her passenger, troopers say, were properly restrained.

According to investigators, speeding on Barnes's part played a factor in the crash happening. They say they took toxicology samples from both drivers as part of their investigation, which is ongoing.

This crash is the 52nd fatal crash in Troop I in 2021. Those crashes have claimed a total of 63 lives.

Five Tips For Safe Driving

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?