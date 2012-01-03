Two Lake Charles Women Arrested For Counterfeit Video Gaming Tickets

A couple of women begin the New Year behind bars, accused of cheating numerous video gaming establishments. State Police began investigating after they were told that people were producing counterfeit video gaming tickets then fraudulently redeeming them at these Calcasieu Parish businesses.

Authorities say eight video gaming establishments have been hit, resulting in thousands of dollars in losses. They believe more arrests are likely.