Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen

Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of Slidell and Daniel Russell of New Orleans were implicated by witnesses and captured on video throwing bottles at other fishermen and dropping shrimp frames in front of other vessels by cutting in front of them. One of the videos allegedly shows one of the men purposely entangling the frame of another boat which caused damage to that vessel.

According to LDWF, the Russells are no strangers to this kind of behavior. This is the third time that Casey Russell has been charged with harassment of persons lawfully fishing and Daniel Russell's second time to be charged with that crime.

Both men are facing fines and forfeiture if they are found guilty of the charges levied against them. The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney's office for prosecution. If convicted Casey Russell could be fined up to $1,000 plus potential jail time. Daniel Russell could face fines of up to $800 in fines.

Since the pair was also charged with criminal mischief in the incident there could be additional fines based on those charges as well as additional jail time too. The maximum amount of jail time for this particular crime is listed as six months.

The Russells were arrested and charged following an incident that was reported to Department of Wildlife agents on October 26th. The alleged incidents took place in Plaquemines Parish.