NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Two more people have been arrested after a fatal altercation in New Iberia that left one man dead and a juvenile behind bars.

New Iberia Police have arrested Aiden Duncan, 20, of Baldwin, and Natalia Guaraggi, 20, of Hammond as part of their investigation into a homicide that took the life of an unnamed victim on October 4, at a corner market called "Amigos" in New Iberia.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Amigos/Facebook Credit: Amigos/Facebook loading...

Duncan was charged with multiple serious crimes:

First Degree Murder

3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Weapons

Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone

2 counts of Obstruction of Justice.

Guaraggi, meanwhile, was charged with Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder and 3 counts of Accessory after the Fact to Attempted First Degree Murder.

They join an unnamed juvenile who was arrested last week in the homicide. You can read our original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

The New Iberia Police Department has identified and arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of a 20-year-old at a convenience store.

The shooting occurred at Amigos MiniMart in New, Iberia. According to a press release from the NIPD, the victim was inside the store when a car pulled up to the convenience store. One of the suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to steal the victim's car.

The victim went outside to confront the thief when shots were fired by another occupant of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Detectives positively identified the individual who fired the shots from the vehicle, killing the victim. Detectives obtained warrants for the suspect, who was identified as a juvenile, on the charges of First-Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and other underlying charges. The juvenile was arrested on Thursday, October 5, 2023, and is currently being held in detention.

Get our free mobile app

Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned blocks away from the scene.

NIPD says that the public played a major role in leading to the suspect, and encourages citizens to continue to offer tips when major crimes are committed in the city.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.

The KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.