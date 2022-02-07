Man Arrested in Brutal NOLA Costco Carjacking Also Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a brutal carjacking at a New Orleans Costco is facing additional charges including murder.

According to Fox 8, Tyrese Harris was arrested over the weekend for the Costco carjacking case that left local realtor Kelleye Rhein with fractures to her skull, face, and neck as well as bleeding in her brain.

Rhein was pumping gas at the store when Harris reportedly jumped into her driver's seat and took off.

Multiple eyewitnesses say Rhein was bloodied and "left to die" after being dragged nearly 50 feet across the Costco parking lot.

Fox 8 reports that Harris' arrest comes "less than three months after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams refused to prosecute him" after he was arrested for an armed robbery in late 2021.

In addition to Harris' initial charge of principal to simple carjacking, he was also charged with counts of attempted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with a separate carjacking.

The additional counts are related to a separate carjacking of which Harris is accused of attempting Jan. 18 at 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Howard Avenue. In that instance, police said Harris entered a 44-year-old man’s vehicle but the would-be victim “armed himself.” Police said Harris got out of the vehicle and shot at the man as he fled. The victim was not injured.

The Fox 8 story also says this is not the first time Harris crossed paths with law enforcement as an adult.

Harris was arrested last Aug. 21, two days after he and two accomplices allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint of his Toyota Camry and cellphone in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in the Irish Channel neighborhood. According to court records, an NOPD detective spotted the Camry 48 hours after it was stolen, being driven by Harris in New Orleans East. Police said Harris refused to pull over as directed and initiated a chase that ended when he crashed the Camry into a canal near Hayne Boulevard and France Street. Harris and three other suspects fled the crash on foot but eventually were apprehended.

Allegations related to that crime "were not overtly refused" by the District Attorney's office, but Fox 8 found they were allowed to expire.

Armed robbery is punishable in Louisiana by 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction, with an additional five years added consecutively to the sentence if a firearm enhancement is imposed. But court records show Williams’ office refused the armed robbery charge recommended by police on Nov. 10 and instead only charged Harris with aggravated flight. He is due back in court Feb. 22 for that case. The other allegations Harris faced -- resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things (the Camry) -- were not overtly refused by the DA’s office, but they were allowed to expire under Article 701 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. At a status conference at the 150-day deadline to institute those charges, court records show prosecutors took no action.

In an update to the story on Harris' recent arrest, he is also being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Law enforcement sources tell Fox 8 that the allegation was added in connection to the fatal shooting that took place back on Jan. 3.

Cash emerged from a stolen car in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East on Jan. 3 and died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, New Orleans police said.

Over the weekend more carjackings, break-ins, and violence marred a weekend where revelers were in the city for entertainment and Mardi Gras celebrations.

Get the latest details via Fox 8 here.