UPDATE: Suspect Running from Police in Video Wanted for Rape

If you were on social media Wednesday afternoon or on our website, chances are you saw the video of Lafayette police chasing after a man near the Lafayette Regional Airport.

If you've not seen the video, here it is. It does include profane language, so viewer discretion is advised.

As it turns out, that suspect was wanted on a host of charges, including a violent felony.

According to Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department, officers were trying to arrest Leroy Sampy on warrants when the chase began. According to the online video, Sampy ditched his car and fled into a motel just off the Evangeline Thruway near the airport. Officers and a K9 pursued Sampy into the facility. According to Green, officers caught Sampy and booked him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Sampy's mugshot was not available at the time of publication.

Lafayette police arrested Sampy on warrants for second-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated battery charges. Sampy is also facing two counts of failing to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery. In addition, he's facing a resisting charge stemming from the caught-on-camera chase.

Sampy has no bond because a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest. His initial court date is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

