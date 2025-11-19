(KPEL News) - The laws for speeding have been on the books for a very long time, but now Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais says drivers will be facing the consequences of their actions, according to a KLFY report.

Why Vermilion Parish Is Cracking Down on Speeding

Sheriff Langlinais says this is not about inconveniencing drivers, but to change behavior when it comes to driving. He wants everyone to start paying closer attention to posted speed limits and to understand that their decisions will have consequences.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Langlinais’ Message to Drivers

On the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, he had the following to say,

Our priority is the safety of Vermilion Parish residents and visitors. Excessive speeding puts lives at risk unnecessarily. These enforcement measures are meant to send a clear message: reckless driving will not be tolerated.

READ MORE: 6 CRUCIAL LOUISIANA SPEEDING LAWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

New Penalties for Excessive Speeding

The penalties for speeding are to be handled in the following way, according to Sheriff Langlinais,

Speeding in excess of 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will result in the immediate removal of the driver’s license. Offenders will be required to make a mandatory court appearance. These violations will no longer be resolved through citation and fine alone.

Speeding 35 miles per hour or more above the posted limit will now result in the driver’s arrest at the scene.

Sheriff Langlinais wants to remind the public that the laws are not new; strict enforcement will apply. Langlinais says it's about public safety and ensuring that people who have a propensity to speed are made aware that their driving behavior needs to change.

He says the new conditions are already underway in the parish.

Why Enforcement Is Changing Now

Sheriff Langlinais told KLFY,

The law has always been there, we are not changing the law,” Langlinais said. “But we approached the judges back in August about helping us, and we were trying to come up with some type of plan to slow that down, and the plan was if we can do a must appear in court at 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and then anything 35 or over, there would be an arrestable offense.

Highway 167: A Hotspot for Dangerous Speeding

Langlinais says driving on U.S. Highway 167 is a good example of how excessive speed can be on a roadway in their parish. He says some drivers go well beyond the posted speed limit and have been known to drive 100 miles per hour. He says that with the new enforcement of speeding penalties, hopefully, it will curb people's behavior.

Sheriff Langlinais adds that the enforcement will be ongoing.