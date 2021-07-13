Video: Driver Runs Over Elderly Woman in Texarkana

This is a sad case of what some people will do. This tragic incident is caught on video in Texarkana. An elderly woman is hit by a smart car in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The driver of that car fled the scene. Police have released this video to try to get the public to help them find that driver.

This incident happened on July 2 at the Super One parking lot. It was caught on surveillance video by the store's security system. You can see the small car back straight into the 70-year-old woman.

Police say there is no way this driver did not realize she hit something. The elderly woman was dragged several feet and left on the ground in the parking lot.

On the video you can see the driver checking her side mirror as she sped away from the scene.

Police have questioned a witness to the incident who says the driver was a woman with curly brown hair in her late 30s. This was a gray and white Smart Car with Texas tags.

The elderly victim was flown by helicopter to a Dallas area hospital. She suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be ok.

Texarkana police want any information from the public about this event. Do you know the driver of this smart car? If so, call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or call Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

