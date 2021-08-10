VIDEO: UL Alligator Hunts Turtle in Cypress Lake

UL's Cypress Lake is home to several different species. Alligators, turtles, egrets, cypress trees, and many more living creatures inhabit the wetland in the heart of the university's campus.

On occasion, these beings will put on a show for their human counterparts. Sometimes, they'll wander onto land and into campus buildings. Other times, they'll stay in the lake and provide a live lesson in biology and/or ecology.

Exhibit A: This video from UL athletics chaplain Eric Treuil.

Treuil and UL football legend (and FBI agent) Charles "Peanut" Tillman were touring the campus with Tillman's son when they saw this alligator attempt to catch its lunch. If you watch closely, you can see the gator failed in its mission. The turtle swam faster than Michael Phelps after escaping the clutches of the alligator's jaw.

If you want to see nature at work, you don't have to go very far. All you have to do is go to Cypress Lake.