The Biggest Complaint About the New Waffle House Coming to Youngsville May Shock You

Normally, the news of a Waffle House opening in your area is something that gets everyone excited.

While the majority of Youngsville residents are happy (or at least indifferent) about the new Waffle House set to open in Sugar Mill Pond, some have aired their grievances with the new 24-7 diner—but not the types of concerns or complaints that you might expect.

Would you believe me if I told you that the biggest gripes are all centered around the fact that the proposed Youngsville Waffle House location looks too nice?

Now, I would be foolish to think that a bulk of these comments are people who are just trolling or simply taking shots at Youngsville for being "bougie" (see bourgeois), but I had to laugh a bit when I saw some folks worried that this Waffle House location might be "too fancy."

There were a few commenters that spoke their piece on the original announcement from the developers but the complaints really piled on when the renderings for the new Waffle House were posted on the Developing Lafayette Facebook page.

As of this morning, the post has nearly 400 comments with very mixed reactions to the proposed look for the new Waffle House restaurant.

Some of them were quite humorous.

As someone who is aware that the negative voices are often the loudest on social media (hello, Hot 1079 Facebook commenters 😅) I can tell you that this place will be packed as soon as the doors open. Waffle House is a successful brand for a reason, and Youngsville is clearly growing.

This place will be a great option for those looking for early morning breakfast, and for those looking to put something in their stomachs after an event or some late night fun, it will be the faithful savior in the wee hours of the AM (just like it was during your partying days).

For those who used the Waffle House announcement to make their request for other restaurants or retailers in the area, my advice is to hang tight. Based on what I've heard from very credible sources, there will be a LOT of activity and growth coming to Youngsville and throughout Lafayette Parish beginning in 2022.

Could we see the coveted P.F. Chang's make an appearance in Acadiana? Only time will tell.