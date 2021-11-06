Last Saturday in Lake Charles, the legendary Beach Boys performed live at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center. I was on hand for this concert and it was terrific.

If you like going back in time and love those oldies songs as I do, then you really do need to see The Beach Boys. They played all their big hits like Wouldn't It Be Nice, Surfin' USA, Little Surfer Girl and so many more.

The surprise of the night was when Cajun and Country music legend Jo-El Sonnier appeared on stage with his accordion to sit in with the Beach Boys for their hit song Kokomo. Check it out.

Joel Sonnier (Facebook)

How cool is it that! A little beach music mixed with some Cajun accordion. I loved it. It definitely was a night to remember. We got to see not one but two music legends.

Jo-EL posted the video above on his Facebook page and said,

What a huge honor to meet these guys and get to play my accordion with them. I’m a lucky Cajun guy!

The highlight of my night other than the concert was that I got a huge surprise from The Beach Boys. My buddy, Justin is the entertainment director at the Golden Nugget and was telling the boys about how passionate Gator 99.5 and I am about raising money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Beach Boys decided to donate a surfboard to our cause and it is signed by all the founding members of the band. I was floored that they would be so generous. We will use that surfboard to raise money during our St. Jude Radiothon. Check it out.

Beach Boys Signed Surf Board (Mike Soileau TSM)