Watch Woman Profess Her Love for Joe Burrow After Wisdom Tooth Removal

The internet has given us a wide selection of different types of videos that make us laugh. But one type, in particular, is forever funny: the post-wisdom tooth surgery videos. Recently, a woman has gone viral for professing her love to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Watch here:

I think it's hilarious that she acknowledges that he has a girlfriend and is happy for him, but isn't happy about it for herself. The self-awareness that she showed even under anesthesia is amazing. And then to quickly switch to giving commentary on the upcoming schedule was masterful. All under anesthesia mind you.

Hopefully, Joe Burrow sees this and hooks her and her friends up with some tickets or gear. The Bengals have their hands full as they face Kansas City this Sunday.