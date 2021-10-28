What is going to end up in the old Dat Dog building on Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette?

It is being reported that a real estate developer has a deal pending to buy the former Dat Dog location.



It looks like Ravi Daggula and a team of investors have entered into the contract to buy the building.

Daggula is reporting that the deal should be finalized by the end of December.

While there is no clear answer as to what will end up in the building Daggula did say that, “he envisions an oyster bar-type of restaurant on the first floor and is in talks with a minority business owner to open a music venue downstairs.”

The building first went up for sale in early 2020 and has been vacant for 18 months. It was initially listed on the market for $2.15 million and includes a restaurant area downstairs along with a bar, an entertainment area, and an unfinished upstairs area.

