Woman Who Brett Favre Sent Lewd Texts To Reacts to His Latest Scandal

Brett Favre is a Hall of Fame football player.

A titan on the football field who carries a less than sterling reputation off it.

In 2008, a married Favre sent lewd photos to former New York Jets gameday host Jenn Sterger after asking Jets personnel to acquire her number. He also left her voice mails, asking her to come to his hotel room.

Sterger never acquiesced to his requests.

Two years later the story reached the national media, leading to an eventual fine for Favre from the NFL, and embarrassment for Sterger, as well as Favre's wife and children.

For Sterger, it also created a perpetual link to the incident, one that has left many to know her as "The Brett Favre Girl".

"A lot of people don't realize I've never met Brett Favre," Sterger told USA Today's For The Win. "I don't know him. I've never met him personally, never shaken his hand, never said hello, never introduced myself. So to this day, a lot of people don't realize I was cyber-bullied. I wasn't his mistress, I wasn't his girlfriend, we had no physical interaction at all, and I think that that's something, to this day, that still shocks people."

Following the incident, Sterger went on to become a successful broadcaster, followed by a career in acting and comedy. She got married in 2018 and currently resides in Los Angeles.

She's made reference to the incident via comedy in the past.

But it's not always humorous, and Favre's latest scandal is nothing to laugh about.

He reportedly still owes the Mississippi government $228,000.

This all stems from a May 2020 audit that revealed Favre's company was paid $1.1 million dollars in Mississippi welfare for speaking engagements the former footballer was to supposed make in support of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

According to a report yesterday from the Mississippi Post, text messages revealed Favre was actually part of a scandal with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant, former welfare agency director John Davis, and former nonprofit group founder Nancy New, in which welfare funds would be used to help build a new volleyball arena at Southern Miss, Favre's alma mater.

Favre's daughter was a volleyball player at USM.

The Mississippi Post revealed text messages sent between Favre and New.

The text messages were filed by an attorney representing Nancy New’s nonprofit. New pled guilty to 13 felony counts relating to the scandal, per the Mississippi Post.

When the Volleyball arena was built, Favre took credit for raising the funds.

With his name back in the headlines for negative reasons, Sterger shared her thoughts on his latest scandal in an emotional string of Tweets, calling out the media as well as Favre.

A raw and honest look from Sterger on the hand she was dealt because of Favre.

Time will tell where this latest scandal involving Favre ends, but perhaps this time the consequences will be real.

