Youngsville Issues Boil Advisory
If you live in the city of Youngsville, here's a heads-up.
Parts of the city are under a boil advisory until further notice. According to Mayor Ken Ritter, a water line broke, causing a loss of pressure in the water system. The parts of the city under the boil advisory are as follows:
- Avenue A
- Avenue B
- Beacon Drive
- Beacon Hill Subdivision
- Church Street
- Dartmouth Circle
- Eugene Street
- Guillot Road (100 and 200 blocks)
- Hulin Road
- Iberia Street (from School Street to Young Street)
- Jacque Street
- Julienne Way
- Lahasky Drive
- Madison Wood Circle
- Masonry Drive
- Parkwood Drive
- Railroad Street (100, 200, and 300 blocks)
- Revere Drive
- School Street
- Seneca Circle
- Shadow Brook Drive
- Shadow Brook Subdivision
- Thorn Drive
- Trenton Drive
- Young Street
The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Residents in the affected areas are urged to boil their water for one full minute before any use or consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, food preparation, and brushing teeth.