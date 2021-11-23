Youngsville Issues Boil Advisory

If you live in the city of Youngsville, here's a heads-up.

Parts of the city are under a boil advisory until further notice. According to Mayor Ken Ritter, a water line broke, causing a loss of pressure in the water system. The parts of the city under the boil advisory are as follows:

Avenue A

Avenue B

Beacon Drive

Beacon Hill Subdivision

Church Street

Dartmouth Circle

Eugene Street

Guillot Road (100 and 200 blocks)

Hulin Road

Iberia Street (from School Street to Young Street)

Jacque Street

Julienne Way

Lahasky Drive

Madison Wood Circle

Masonry Drive

Parkwood Drive

Railroad Street (100, 200, and 300 blocks)

Revere Drive

School Street

Seneca Circle

Shadow Brook Drive

Shadow Brook Subdivision

Thorn Drive

Trenton Drive

Young Street



The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Residents in the affected areas are urged to boil their water for one full minute before any use or consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, food preparation, and brushing teeth.

