Highlights

Ethics board fined Boudreaux $100 per violation, totaling $200

Violations stem from November 2022 crash involving council member Kayla Reaux

Boudreaux stopped officers from conducting field sobriety test on Reaux

He later delivered gift card envelopes from Reaux to two officers at the scene

Both Boudreaux and Reaux resigned from their Youngsville positions following the incident

Former Youngsville Police Chief Fined $200 for Ethics Violations in 2022 Crash Incident

Rickey Boudreaux broke state law when he prevented officers from giving a council member a field sobriety test and delivered gift cards from that official to officers involved in the incident.

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — The Louisiana Board of Ethics found former Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux violated two state ethics codes related to a 2022 crash involving then-City Council member Kayla Reaux.

The ethics board documents show Boudreaux violated Louisiana law on two counts during his time as chief. He stopped his officers from giving Reaux a field sobriety test after the crash. He also delivered envelopes with gift cards from the council member to two officers who responded to the incident.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened During the 2022 Crash

Both violations connect back to a November 2022 incident in Youngsville’s Sugar Mill Pond subdivision. Reaux crashed her vehicle into a parked car late one night but didn’t cooperate with responding officers. She left the scene in Boudreaux’s vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.

When details came out in March 2023, residents demanded answers. Reaux resigned from the city council days later. Boudreaux resigned in August 2023, citing health reasons, though he faced growing pressure from investigations and community criticism.

Boudreaux’s Response to Ethics Ruling

In the ethics ruling, Boudreaux said he didn’t tell his officers to skip the sobriety test and didn’t knowingly break any ethics laws. His attorney, Patrick Magee, hasn’t commented on the board’s finding.

Broader Pattern of Investigations

The ethics violations are just part of what investigators found during Boudreaux’s time as police chief. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into the Youngsville Police Department. Investigators found missing property and evidence, juvenile citations that never reached the district attorney’s office, unauthorized fuel usage, and methamphetamine near Boudreaux’s office.

While the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute Boudreaux for drug possession due to lack of DNA evidence, other parts of the Sheriff’s investigation remain under review, including possible malfeasance in office and illegal cancellation of traffic citations.