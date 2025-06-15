YOUNGSVILLE, La. – A man has been charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting in Youngsville that left a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Police say he was inside the vehicle with the victim when the incident occurred.

UPDATE:

Youngsville Police Chief Jean Paul Broussard has identified the suspect as Zachary Segura. He was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of negligent injury.

LPSO LPSO loading...

According to Louisiana law, negligent injury refers to unintentionally causing harm to another person through careless or reckless behavior. Police have not released specific details about what led up to the shooting, but confirm that Segura was an occupant in the vehicle at the time the gun was fired.

Woman Shot Inside Vehicle Saturday Night

The Youngsville Police Department says the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday (June 14), near the intersection of Lafayette Street (Youngsville Highway) and Copper Meadows Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound while still inside the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Investigation Remains Active

Chief Broussard confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and no further information, including Segura's relationship with the victim, has been released.

See the original story here.