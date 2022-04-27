1 Dead in Lafayette School Bus Crash

One person is reported dead in a crash that involved a Lafayette Parish School Bus.

According to KATC TV3, the crash happened on Gloria Switch around 4 PM Wednesday, just north of Scott.

The number of injured is unknown at this time, but one death has been confirmed.

It is reported that several children on the bus were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, though it didn't appear that any of their injuries were serious.

The death associated with the crash was that of a person in a vehicle that collided with the bus.

