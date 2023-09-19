10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

There are a lot of places, people and things that make up the beauty that is Louisiana.

Of course, we all know when you speak of the Bayou State, you start with warm and friendly people. The food and culture are right up there in the conversation as well.

But let's not forget about the charming places that make up our great state. Most people think of New Orleans and Baton Rouge or maybe even Lafayette when they mention our state.

Those are great cities, but we all know the real backbone of our state are the small towns with great food, people, and culture.

If you ever wondered which are some of the smallest population-wise, then here you go. Here are the 10 smallest Louisiana towns (populations 1,000 and under). These places are basically small towns and villages, both incorporated and unincorporated.