UPDATE: 18-Wheeler Driver Arrested after Basin Bridge Crash

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.: The driver of the FedEx truck involved in Sunday's four-car pileup on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay is facing multiple charges.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ-TV that John Guerin has been booked on charges of negligent injuring, careless operation, and failure to obey signs. According to the Iberville Parish Jail's inmate roster, Guerin remains in jail with no bond set. No mugshot was available as of this publication.

According to investigators, sheriff's deputies, a wrecker truck, and DOTD were already on the scene working another crash in which a car hit the guard rail when the 18-wheeler plowed into the DOTD truck. That created a chain reaction, in which the DOTD motorist assistance patrol vehicle then careened into a deputy's unit, which in turn struck the wrecker truck.

The driver of the DOTD vehicle had put out cones and had the vehicles' lights flashing to alert approaching drivers of the crash.

The sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital and later released. The driver of the wrecker was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

_____________

UPDATE, 1 p.m.: I-10 East is now open. Traffic remains heavily congested. Use caution when driving in the area.

—————————————

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m.: I-10 West is now open. Expect heavy delays as traffic in the area clears. According to DOTD, westbound traffic is backed up nearly four miles.

I-10 East remains closed.

—————————————

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two crashes near the Iberville/St. Martin Parish Line have Interstate 10 closed in both directions.

According to Louisiana State Police, that crashes happened happened near Whiskey Bay at mile marker 126. According to a picture posted to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, those crashes involved a FedEx 18-wheeler, an Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office unit, and a DOTD truck.

According to that post, the crash involves serious injuries. However, troopers did not say how many people were injured. Acadian Ambulance is on the scene.

There is no timetable for the interstate's reopening.

If you have travel plans that require you to go between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, plan to take U. S. 190 as a detour route. If you have plans to travel to or from New Orleans, use U. S. 90 as a detour route.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?