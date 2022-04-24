35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th – May 1st

April has been a jam-packed and fun-filled month for our friends in Arnaudville, and they are rounding it out with the 35th Annual Etouffee Cookoff. If you and the family are looking to pass a good time with great food, family fun activities and live music, make sure your calendar is marked for April 29th - May 1st.

The folks in St. Landry Parish have planned a weekend full for everyone to enjoy. If you're considering your options, here is your festival rundown.

Events

Saturday:

The Mayor's Etouffee Cookoff Starts that morning with judging beginning at 11:30 AM Behind the KC Hall Recipes may include crawfish, wild game, other seafood, vegetables and poultry Team awards will be given for Best Dressed, Most Spirited, Best Dressed Booth, and Best Tasting You can register your team on their website

8th Annual Etouffee 5K Starts at 8 AM Begins and ends in the center of festival grounds Click the link here to register for the race



Sunday:

Annual Car Show Registration is from 8 AM - 10 AM Judging starts at 11 AM (including celebrity judges) At the Little Flower Auditorium Divisions include Open Show, Class I, and Class II Pre-registration is $25 (deadline is the 22nd) and will be $35 at the gate Visit the festival website for more show and registration information

BINGO From 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM At the Little Flower Auditorium Prizes donated by local businesses



Music

Friday:

7:30 - 9:30 PM - Karasmatic with Matt James

10 - Midnight - Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns

Saturday:

12 - 2 PM - Kaleb Olivier

2:30 - 4:30 PM - Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band

5 - 7 PM - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

7:30 - 9:30 PM - Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted

10 - Midnight - The Nik L Beer Band

Sunday:

12:30 - 2:30 PM - Has Beans

3 - 5 PM - Travis Matte & The Kingpins

If you and your family haven't made plans for the weekend of April 29th - May 1st, you surely have plans after that incredible music line-up. Putting etouffee and good music was one heck of an idea and you won't want to miss it. If you are interested in lending a hand, the Etouffee Festival crew is also looking for volunteers.

For more information on the 35th Annual Etouffee Festival, you can always visit the festival website or Facebook page. You will also find links to register for any events you are interested in or how you can become a volunteer.