If you know me personally then you know that I love coffee.

Yes, I drink it because I wake up before the sun does most days but I also really enjoy the taste of it. When I was in college I worked at Starbucks and that is where my love of coffee began to grow. I am not ashamed to admit that I am a little bit of a coffee snob and only like the best of the best.

#5: There was a tie for this spot with PJ's Coffee of New Orleans and Rêve Coffee Roasters

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans has to be one of my favorite places to stop for a cup of coffee. When I take that first sip of my coffee it immediately takes me back to New Orleans and time spent with family.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is located at 1801 Camellia Blvd and 1137 S. Bernard Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can't go wrong with a good cup of coffee from Rêve Coffee. I have been to this establishment several times and not only do they have a good product but that have a great location.

Rêve Coffee Roasters is located at 1042 Camellia Blvd #6 and 200-A Jefferson Street.

#4: CC's Coffee House

You can't go a mile in Lafayette without seeing a CC's it seems like but this is probably one of my favorite on-the-go cups of coffee.

CC's Coffee House is located at 130 N. College Road, 2825 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 1315 Camellia Blvd #100, 113 Dillard Dr #5311, 6422 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 208 Centre Sarcelle Blvd #100, and 3900 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#3: Johnston Street Java

Johnston Street Java is a great place to stop in for a specialty drink. The one thing that I love about this place is that they offer Keto drinks for those that are following the Keto diet.

Johnston Street Java is located at 3123 Johnston St.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#2: Huya Craft Coffee

Huya Craft Coffee is amazing! If you haven't been then you need to find some time this weekend to stop by and try out their coffees and pastries.

Huya Craft Coffee is located at 1901 Chemin Metairie Suite 1 in Youngsville.

Google maps Google maps loading...

#1: Jet Coffee

Jet Coffee was the clear winner in this poll. I have only been to Jet Coffee a few times but it was so good each time I went. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone who is looking for a cup of coffee.

Jet Coffee is located at 101 Camino Real Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Six Reasons Your Coffee is Bitter