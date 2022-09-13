The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022.

If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.

There will be a Blessing of the Crop that will take place on September 23, 2022, at 10 am. This will happen at Gonsoulin Farms La. 83, 5275 Weeks Island Road, New Iberia.

There will also be a Fais Do Do Music Festival that happens throughout the festival.

The Fais Do Do music lineup:

Friday, September 23, 2022

5 p.m.- Bad Boys Band

7 p.m.- Geno Delafose

8:30 p.m.- Jamie Bergeron

10 p.m.- La Roxx

Saturday, September 24, 2022

4 p.m.- Wayne Singleton

6 p.m.- Rusty Metoyer

8 p.m.- Clay Cormier

10 p.m.- Hot 107.9 Breakfast Jam

Tickets are $10 for adults and those under 10 years of age are free.

A 5K will take place on September 24, 2022, at Bouligny Plaza. Registration will start at 6:30 am with the run starting at 7:30 am. There is a $25 entry fee for the race.

A Coronation Ball will be held for the 79th Queen Sugar on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 pm. This event will be held at Sugar Cane Festival Building located at 600 Parkview Drive, New Iberia. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under

Tickets to the pageant can be purchased at the door.