8 Smart and Savvy Tips to Take to the Beach

When taking a trip to the beach, we always come to a moment that has us saying, "Dang, I wish I would have done this beforehand."

Worry not, I have a checklist of helpful tips to remember when taking a trip to the beach that I have acquired over the years.

1. Pack individual snacks

Nadeena Granville via Unsplash.com

This can be a game changer for families of little ones. Not only does is save space in the ice chest or snack bag, but it helps to prevent the "MOM HE'S EATING ALL THE DORITIOS!" One great way to do this is packing a quart sized Ziploc with the goodies you and your family love.

2. Freeze water bottles

Serenity Mitchell via Unsplash.com

Freezing water bottles to add to the ice chest will come in handy for ice packs. It's no secret that you will be sweating buckets on the sand and an ice pack can go a long way for cooling down. It will also be refreshing when it melts.

3. Take the wagon

Seina, Inc. via YouTube

Not the little red kind, either. One of the biggest hurdles when trekking to the best spot on the beach is lugging around all of the gear, food and drinks. You can only carry so many bags at one time and they get a little heavy. This is where a more industrial wagon comes in handy with wheels that will move through the sand with ease.

4. Skip the juice boxes

Orange Juice in a Bottle

The ice chest will likely be loaded down and the cardboard the juice boxes are made of likely won't do well under the pressure. To save a mess, maybe try to fill empty water bottles with a juice of choice.

5. Pack a spray bottle of water

Parth Shah via Unsplash.com

This will be another cool down method, especially for the little ones. You can double up and pack it in the ice chest for even more refreshment.

6. Baby powder

NBC News via YouTube

Did you know that baby powder helps remove sand? The beach is great, but no one like having sand hands when trying to snack. What's better is that is doesn't create a mess.

7. Capri Sun Slushies

VITAR CZ via YouTube

These will be a hit with the kids. Stick the capri sun pouches in the freezer the night before and you will have a tasty and fun treat for everyone during the day.

8. Bring lavender

Staff Photo

Essential oils are great for more than just diffusing. Lavender is great to keep skin healthy and can serve as a great treatment after a day in the sun.

Do you have any other helpful beach tips?