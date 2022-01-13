A Celebration Is in Order for New Lafayette Fire Recruits

One of my dearest friends on the planet is a former colleague named Debbie Ray. One of the reasons I find her so dear is her love for first responders. She and I have that in common. One reason she loves first responders so much is that her dad was a firefighter.

I tell you about Debbie so that I can point to something she said to me years ago that has always stuck with me, but that I never really thought about deeply before she spoke the words so passionately. We were all talking on the air a couple of decades ago about the sacrifices made by the first responders on September 11. She reminded everyone "these are the people that run into the fire, these are the people that run towards danger". It's always stuck with me.

Could you do it? I know I can't. I wouldn't know what to do. I am thankful for the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to help our community.

Lafayette Fire Department Logo Lafayette Fire Department Facebook loading...

Each day all kinds of first responders are out there in the world taking care of us at some of the most devastating times of our lives. So, let's just say thank you.

And, let's celebrate with the latest class of recruits from the Lafayette Fire Department as they will be graduating from their academy Friday, January 14.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, five people will be graduating from the Louis F. Babin Institute of Fire Training tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock.

It took sixteen weeks of intense training to get the new recruits ready for their job responsibilities at Lafayette firefighters. Trahan says they have mastered training in the following areas:

Firefighting classroom instruction, learning the basics

Physical fitness training

Hands-on training in firefighting response

This is the 105th Firefighter Recruit Graduation. The Lafayette Fire Training Center is located at 300 North Dugas Road.

Trahan says the administration of the fire department is proud of the dedication and sacrifice of each of those who are now becoming Lafayette firefighters.

