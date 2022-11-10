A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage.
He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning.
The flue of the oven had some flames inside when firefighters responded to the bakery on Simcoe Street this morning.
He says the small amount of damage that happened was to the roof of the building near that flue.
There were no injuries to report.
The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 6
The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.
Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.