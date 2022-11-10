There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage.

He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning.

The flue of the oven had some flames inside when firefighters responded to the bakery on Simcoe Street this morning.

He says the small amount of damage that happened was to the roof of the building near that flue.

There were no injuries to report.

