Construction on an 850,000 square foot distribution building is underway in Longview, Texas, that according to The Longview Economic Development Corporation.

The agreement, finalized earlier this year with Gap, Inc. will span 140 acres. "The Customer Experience Center" is expected to open in 2023 and will bring 1,000 full time jobs to the area. Additionally, another 1,000 part time and seasonal jobs are anticipated by

The long term plan for Gap's expansion into the Longview and east Texas area is to more quickly and efficiently deliver inventory faster to customers, not only across the region, but all over the country. The $140 million project will help Gap, Inc. meet increasing customer online shopping demands, an ever increasing percentage of the clothier's total sales.

In a recent interview with KETK, Gregg County Judge Bill Stout spoke about the project and its benefits to the area. "“The jobs that will be created are not just going to be for Longview. This is going to create jobs for all over the region. The trickle down effect, from the shipping community, from the support vendors, from the hotel motel businesses, the revenue impacts, the trickle down effects are going to be huge,”

The expansion by Gap, Inc. into Longview comes at the same time that it's closing more and more of its retail locations across the country. Gap CFO Katrina O'Connell told Forbes, "In 2020, we closed 228 net Gap and Banana Republic stores globally ahead of our 225 store closure target. These [closures,] along with lease negotiations and rent abatement settlements, as well as higher online sales, contributed to...progressing on our goal of improving the profitability of Gap Brand as we partner to amplify through asset-light models.”

