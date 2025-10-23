ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — An Abbeville man died Wednesday night when his car crashed on Louisiana Highway 14 in Vermilion Parish while running from police.

Johnathan Taylor, 49, was killed around 9:00 p.m. on LA Highway 14 near Fore Road. According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, Taylor was driving a 2007 Honda Accord and trying to get away from Kaplan Police after they tried to pull him over.

What Happened in the Vermilion Parish Crash

Taylor was headed east on LA Highway 14 when his Honda didn’t make it through a right curve. The car went off the road, hit several trees, and flipped over.

Taylor wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the car and died at the crash site.

State Police took a toxicology sample from Taylor and sent it for testing. They’re still investigating why Taylor couldn’t navigate the curve.

Speed and Seatbelts Cause Most Louisiana Crash Deaths

State Police say speed and not wearing seatbelts cause more fatal crashes in Louisiana than anything else.

When drivers speed, they can’t dodge hazards as well, can’t stop as fast, and can’t react when something goes wrong. Seatbelts won’t save you in every crash, but they cut your chances of dying or getting badly hurt.

What Drivers Should Do

Troopers want Louisiana drivers to remember a few things every time they drive:

Wear your seatbelt

Slow down on curves and bad roads

Don’t run from police during traffic stops

Follow speed limits

