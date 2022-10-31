Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers.

Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.

Willis is one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street on the night of Monday, October 24.

According to the Chief, two people, Tyrese Willis and Tremikel Dashawn Plowden were walking down South St. Charles Street and when they got to the intersection of 9th Street they opened fire. Three people were shot.

As the investigation into the shooting incident began to unfold multiple witnesses were able to help police with information about what happened that night.

Warrants for Attempted First-Degree Murder were issued for both men.

Tremikel Plowden Photo courtesy of Abbeville Police Department loading...

Abbeville Police officials are still working to track down Plowden. If you have any information on where police can find Plowden you are asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.

If you prefer you can call the Abbeville Police Department's Tips Line which is 337-892-6777.

You also have the option of using the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion phone number which is 337-740-TIPS (8477). Anyone who calls this line remains anonymous as with any other tip line. If you prefer, you can also anonymously give information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.

