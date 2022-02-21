Acadiana Police Officer Dies; Communities Pay Tribute

A man who served three Acadiana communities as a police officer has died. Now, his former departments and the people he touched through his work are honoring him online.

Officer Harvey Day passed away over the weekend. Neither his age nor a cause of death have been announced.

Day, a resident of Lafayette, worked as a police officer in Duson, St. Martinville, and Parks. All three departments paid tribute to him on their Facebook pages shortly after he died.

As those posts mentioned, Day was known in the three communities for going above and beyond to help people in need, especially young people. Just a few years ago, he was honored by Chez Hope for his work to help victims of domestic violence.

Those who knew Day, including some he helped, shared their remembrances of him online once the news of his death broke.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

