Advocate for Child Sexual Abuse Victims Pleased with “Long Overdue” Law Ending Time Constraints for Survivors to File Civil Claims

Jenna Quinn is not only a survivor of child sexual abuse but has become a champion for others who have suffered in silence.

In 2009, the state of Texas did something monumental for victims of child sexual abuse - they passed the first child sexual abuse prevention education mandate. "The Jenna Quinn Law" requires each school district to adopt and implement a prevention policy that educates students, teachers, and caregivers on how to prevent, recognize, and report child sexual abuse. Now, the Jenna Law has been adopted by over half of the country.

As a 16-year-old who broke free herself from years of sexual abuse at the hands of a trusted family friend and coach, Jenna Quinn knows just how difficult it is to come forward and tell someone about his/her abuse, as well as the time it takes for many victims to come forward.

What most people don't realize is that the average age of reporting child sexual abuse is 52. This legislation has been long overdue.”

The "long overdue" legislation she is referencing is The Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month after overwhelming passing the U.S. Congress, according to The Hill. While no federal statute of limitations has been in place for criminal claims, child sex abuse survivors - who included forced labor, sex trafficking and sexual exploitation - have been able to file federal claims until they reached the age of 28 or until a decade after the crime was discovered. This legislation takes that time constraint away for civil claims.

I had the honor of speaking with Jenna Quinn to not only get her reaction to the new law, but also to listen to her story and to her speak of her daily mission to bring more awareness to the issue of child sexual abuse as she empowers survivors to speak out against those who have abused them.

If you want to read more about Jenna's story, she is the author of Pure In Heart.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.