Airborne Truck Landed On Another Vehicle In Livingston Parish Crash – Highway Closed

According to reports, a crash in Livingston Parish near Denham Springs closed LA 16 after a truck launched into the air and landed on another vehicle, knocking down power lines in the process. Limited details are available, but one person was seriously injured.

Louisiana State Police via @WBRZ on Twitter

See the report from @WBRZ on Twitter below.

While Louisiana State Police continue to manage the scene of the crash, limited details on the incident are available. The report does indicate that one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Here is approximately where the crash took place.

Google Maps

Google Maps Street View

Traffic is being redirected off of LA 16 near Denham Springs, as there are power lines laying in the road.