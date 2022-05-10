Amber Alert Canceled; Kidnapped Girls Found Safe
Two children abducted from Mandeville on Monday are safe and back in their mother's custody.
According to Louisiana State Police, 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos were found in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. The suspect accused of abducting them was also found in Mississippi and is now in custody.
State troopers say Sergio "David" Hernandez kidnapped the children around 4 p.m. on Monday from a location on Lafayette Street in Mandeville. Hernandez is a suspect in a domestic violence incident that happened at the time of the abduction.
Troopers describe the girls as being "safe and sound." They were reunited with their mother shortly after being found.
Hernandez will be returned from Mississippi to St. Tammany Parish where he will face charges in connection with the domestic violence incident and the kidnapping.