How scary is this?

Watch as an Amtrak train collides with a semi-truck carrying other vehicles.

The truck was stuck on the tracks as the train approached and it could not move out of the way in time.

Apparently, the weight of the truck lodged it on the tracks and the train did not have time to stop.

Upon impact, vehicles being transported went flying like toys as the train continued on its way.

Luckily the man in the truck was able to escape from the cab of the truck prior to the collision and he was also able to take the dogs he had with him too.

Four people aboard the train were injured in the collision, but amazingly no one was killed in this very dramatic crash.

Since this video has surfaced, some are asking why the driver of the truck attempted to cross the tracks knowing that the weight of the truck would bear down on them.