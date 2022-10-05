The Acadiana community has had to deal with numerous threats against schools in the area, and each threat must be investigated.

The latest school to be dealing with a threat is Beau Chene High School in St. Landry Parish.

There is a heavy presence of authorities at the school after a threat was written on the wall in a boys' bathroom according to KLFY.

The threat allegedly said that there would shooting at the school Wednesday.

This week only there have been a handful of threats in Acadiana, and each one of those threats has to be invested.

