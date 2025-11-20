The Lafayette Police Department has announced two arrests connected to the October 12 attack on Dustyn Lance Cope, whose story drew widespread attention across Acadiana last month.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, investigators arrested 23-year-old Tristan Frederick of Vermilion Parish on November 17 and booked him on one count of principal to second-degree battery. Two days later, on November 19, officers arrested 23-year-old Tynes Chaney, also of Vermilion Parish, on one count of second-degree battery. Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

LPD credited the arrests to the ongoing work of their investigative team, who continued reviewing evidence and gathering information after Cope’s initial report.

Cope Gives Update and Shares New Details in Lafayette Attack

Cope posted an update following news of the arrests, confirming that warrants had been issued for both the truck owner and the individual he says hit him. He said he was notified Wednesday that one suspect had been arrested and that a second was still outstanding at the time. Cope noted that one person involved was labeled “just a passenger,” something he described as “super sus,” though he acknowledged that investigators determine charges based on available evidence.

He also addressed the question of hate-bias enhancements. “They’re being charged with 2nd Degree Battery, and Accessory to 2nd Degree Battery,” Cope wrote. “The hate speech won’t stick unless they admit it because there’s no audio, which, it is what it is.”

Even so, Cope expressed relief that progress is being made and thanked those who have supported him throughout his recovery. “Just wanted to throw y’all an update,” he wrote.

What Comes Next

With two arrests now made, the case is expected to move forward through the criminal justice process. LPD has not released additional details regarding potential further charges or whether more arrests are possible, but investigators said the work continues.

Anyone with additional information can contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.