SCOTT, La. (June 18, 2025) – The Scott Police Department has confirmed the arrest of two individuals connected to the June 7 shooting death of Kylon Calais, a 20-year-old killed after a fight spilled from a nightclub into a nearby gas station parking lot across the street.

According to a press release, Brendan Lantell Willis was arrested on Friday (June 13) with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department. He faces charges of Second Degree Battery and Principal to Second Degree Murder in the case.

Scott Police Department, Facebook Scott Police Department, Facebook loading...

Days later, on Wednesday, June 18, police arrested Kobe Kendrell Smith with help from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux and his deputies. Smith is facing a Second Degree Murder charge and is being held without bond. Willis’ bond was set at $175,000.

Scott Police Department, Facebook Scott Police Department, Facebook loading...

From Cowboys to Exxon: How a Nightclub Fight Turned Deadly

Police say the deadly incident began in the early hours of Saturday, June 7, after a concert ended at Cowboys nightclub in Scott. A series of fights reportedly broke out and moved across the street to the Exxon gas station in the 200 block of N. Ambassador Caffery.

During that altercation, gunfire rang out, fatally wounding Kylon Calais. A second victim was also shot but survived after being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Investigation Still Active

Scott Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected in the near future.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward by contacting the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).