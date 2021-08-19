Bad News for Waskom Parents COVID Caused All Schools to Close

Late Sunday, August 15th we all found out that Waskom Elementary would have to close for the entire week because of a COVID-19 surge among the staff. The Waskom Independent School District Superintendent Rae Ann Patty made a post via Facebook informing all Waskom Elementary parents of the plans for the week. She claimed that the number of staff members that had COVID-19 was very high and the school would close down for the week.

After the big announcement of Waskom Elementary closing the entire week that is August 16th through August 20th, we thought we had heard the last of that. It turns out the staff shortage wouldn't just be felt in the elementary school, but all throughout the Waskom Independent School District.

According to KTBS, the entire school district has made the decision to close all campuses until August 23rd. The spread of COVID-19 is running rampant throughout the Waskom community. Since there is no mask mandate in the state of Texas, we can expect several other schools to follow.

Superintendent Rae Ann Patty told KTBS that classes will resume as normal on August 24th. All Waskom ISD parents should know that staff will be available on all campuses Monday to take calls. The worry that WISD has is that more children will show up to school with COVID-19 symptoms.

