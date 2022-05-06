Barbe High School Gets Vandalized Overnight

A bit of vandalism overnight happened at Barbe High School. Although it's during the time of "Senior Pranks", some students have been very vocal about how they had things planned, but this wasn't it at all. Right now, there isn't enough info on exactly who did this, but the school does have a camera system in place.

As the sun rose on Barbe High School this morning, a little bit of a shock was found near the front of the school. Someone, some people, it's not known officially who did it, managed to hang a random bathtub from the awning, tump over trash cans, spread grease over the windows, and even throw mop buckets on top of the columns of the main entrance to the school. People that observed the aftermath said that some of the mop buckets were broken while they were thrown up on top of the columns, which aren't cheap.

I can remember when I was a senior at Barbe, there was a group of students from a rival school that had come through one night and broke into the gym and vandalized it. The thought that it would be blamed on the Barbe seniors since it was during the time the students typically do their little pranks. Luckily, we didn't go down like that and found out who it was. Course, we may or may not have retaliated, but we will let the statute of limitations take care of those allegations.

Nevertheless, if it was a prank by seniors or just some rogue students trying to be funny, there is a fine line between a prank and straight-up vandalism. Personally, I will call this vandalism and nothing less. I do have to admit the hanging bathtub is kinda funny, but someone's parents now have to wait another 6 months on getting a new bathtub in!