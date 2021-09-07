Baton Rouge Mother Arrested After Two-Year-Old Boy Drowned In Apartment Complex Pool

According to reports, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has arrested the mother of a two-year-old boy that was initially reported missing and later found dead in an apartment complex pool. With the death being ruled an accidental drowning, 30-year-old Kiarra Holmes has been charged with negligent homicide.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reportedly arrived on the scene to assist in looking for the missing child around 4 p.m. on September 6, 2021. This was approximately two hours after the victim's mother realized that the two-year-old was missing.

Tragically, deputies with the EBRSO found the boy dead in the apartment complex's pool.

One report of the incident included doorbell footage of a boy, matching the description of the victim, wandering around near the apartment complex. Residents reportedly told authorities that the boy had often been seen wandering around the complex by himself.

Reports add that the victim's mother, Holmes, also told authorities that her son had a tendency to wander but would usually be caught before getting too far away.

After concluding that the boy's death was a result of the mother's negligence, deputies arrested Holmes and charged her with negligent homicide.

Our condolences to the family and loved ones of this young child.