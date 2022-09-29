Do you recognize this boat and/or vehicle?

A Lafayette man is asking for your help in locating a boat that was stolen from his driveway.

As you can see here, an SUV attached the boat and drove off with it from Brentwood Blvd.

The theft was all caught on home surveillance video and if you recognize this SUV, you are asked to call the Lafayette Police Dept.

According to the owner of the boat, it is a 15’ green Alumacraft with a 40 Yamaha engine.

Here's a closer look at the vehicle that allegedly took the boat in Lafayette. The rightful owner of the boat tells us the vehicle that took his boat did not have a plate.

Here's the video of the person driving away with the boat they allegedly stole.